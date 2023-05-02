Nooh not part of interim committee, says father

LAHORE: Ghulam Dastgir Butt, father of the country’s leading weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt, on Monday rushed to the support of his son Nooh and said that he (Nooh) is not registered with the interim committee which has been formed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to run the weightlifting affairs in the country.
“Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) claims that my son Nooh Dastgir Butt is registered with the interim committee. It’s a false claimn. I am father of weightlifters Nooh Dastgir Butt and Hanzala Dastgir Butt and we have never indulged in any kind of politics and have never been part of any parallel body,” Ghulam Dastgir told ‘The News’ on Monday.
“We have also emailed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and PWLF and informed them that we are not part of any politics. We play weightlifting and we will continue playing weightlifting. We are not associated with any kind of politics,” said Ghulam Dastgir, also a former international weightlifter.
