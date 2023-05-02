India confirm participation in Asia Bridge event in Lahore

LAHORE: Indian bridge team has confirmed participation in BFAME Championship 2023 to be held in Lahore later this week.
The Bridge Federation of Pakistan is ready to host the BFAME (Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship in Lahore from May 5 to May 13.
Teams from India, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, and Bangladesh will be participating in the event to be held at Lahore Gymkhana. Pakistan previously hosted BFAME Championships in 2007 and 1985.
Pakistan Bridge Federation President Mubasher Lucman said, “We are happy to host teams from India, Palestine, and the Middle East to Pakistan for the auspicious BFAME Championship.”
