Uzbekistan approves reforms to strengthen president

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan overwhelmingly approved constitutional changes that will allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to remain in power until 2040 in a tightly-controlled referendum slammed by international observers as flawed.

According to preliminary results released on Monday, the changes were approved by 90.21 percent of votes with a 84.54 percent turnout on Sunday. But election observers from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said the vote lacked the participation of meaningful opposition and was not truly representative.

Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of dictator Islam Karimov. His proposed reforms, when confirmed, could extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing Mirziyoyev to serve two more terms.

“Uzbekistan´s constitutional referendum was technically well prepared and widely promoted as a move to enhance various rights and freedoms, but it took place in an environment that fell short of genuine political pluralism and competition,” an OSCE statement said.

Despite undertaking recent reforms, government critics and rights groups say Uzbekistan remains authoritarian. Mirziyoyev has insisted that the overhaul will improve governance and the quality of life.

But he is set to benefit from the changes the most. Neighbouring Kazakhstan was the first to congratulate the Uzbek leader, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saying the result showed “trust” and “firm support from the Uzbek nation.”

Mirziyoyev has presented himself as Karimov´s modern successor. He had served 13 years as a loyal prime minister under Karimov´s brutal rule. He then won two elections, in which international observers say he did not face real competition.

Following Karimov´s death, Mirziyoyev spearheaded a series of reforms, including a clampdown on forced labour in the country´s cotton fields. After years of being cut off from the world under Karimov, Uzbekistan now wants to join the World Trade Organisation. The constitutional changes also include a ban on capital punishment and the protection of human rights for what Mirziyoyev has called a “New Uzbekistan.”