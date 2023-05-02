US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbours

HOUSTON: A vast search was underway on Monday in Texas for the man suspected of shooting dead five neighbours, including a nine-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard late at night.

The FBI in Houston said more than 250 law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies were “actively searching” for the man, Francisco Oropesa, a 38-year-old Mexican national. Oropesa is accused of attacking his neighbours on Friday night in the small town of Cleveland, Texas, after they allegedly asked him to stop shooting his semi-automatic AR-15 because the noise was keeping a baby awake.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Oropesa, who he said was “in the country illegally.” The short statement by Abbott, a Republican, also referred to the suspect as having “killed five illegal immigrants,” sparking immediate criticism on social media over his focus on the victims´ immigration status.

“Five human beings lost their lives and Greg Abbott insists on labeling them ´illegal immigrants,´” tweeted Julian Castro, the former Democratic mayor of the Texas city of San Antonio.

The victims were originally from Honduras. Abbott also said he will “continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime.”