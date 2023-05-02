Autopsies in Kenya cult deaths confirm starvation

MALINDI, Kenya: The first autopsies on Monday on corpses found in mass graves linked to a Kenyan pastor suspected of inciting followers to fast to death confirm starvation as the cause of death, although some victims were asphyxiated, the authorities said.

Experts carrying out the first post-mortems on more than 100 bodies unearthed in a coastal forest examined nine children aged one to 10 as well as one woman. “Most of them had features of starvation,” chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said after the autopsies took place in a hospital morgue at the town of Malindi. “We saw features of people who have not eaten -- there was no food in the stomach, the layer of fat was very small,” he said.

“We have had a look at all their bodies and all their organs were intact. None was missing so far.” But, Oduor added, “From what we are hearing, there was some indication that they were being smothered, that can be one of the causes of asphyxiation. It was in two children. “ In a case that erupted last month, horrifying a deeply religious nation, cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge is accused of urging followers to find God through starvation.