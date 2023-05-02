Boy dies after lioness attack in Gaza resort

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A six-year-old died on Monday after being mauled by a caged lioness in a resort in the southern Gaza Strip, officials in the Palestinian territory said.

The boy climbed a protective fence at the Asda resort in Khan Yunis and reached the animal´s cage, police said, resulting in his injury and death. Eyewitnesses said the boy had squeezed his way through a small hole in the fence and approached the cage, upon which the lioness bit his head, with security forces pulling him away as he bled.

A medical source said the child was taken to a hospital in the city, where he died. Police said they launched an investigation into the incident and closed the resort, which has another lion as well as a number of birds.

Khan Yunis gained notoriety for hosting what animal welfare charity Four Paws called the “world´s worst” zoo. It opened in 2007 and eventually shut down in 2016 after owners struggled to afford food and many of the animals starved to death.