Turkiye offers details of Islamic State chief’s death

ISTANBUL: Turkiye released new details on Monday about its successful operation against the Islamic State´s global chief, saying he died by setting off a suicide vest to avoid being detained.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday the death of the “suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi”. Turkiye´s Anadolu state news agency gave his full name as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, saying he joined IS in 2013 and quickly rose through the jihadist group´s ranks.
Turkish media also released images of a fenced-off building in the middle of a field where it said Qurashi was hiding in Syria´s Afrin province. The Islamic State announced the death of its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, on November 30. Anadolu said Turkiye´s MIT intelligence agency conducted a four-hour operation during which it located and surrounded al-Hussein al-Husseini on Saturday.
