More than 2,200 guests to attend King Charles’ coronation

LONDON: More than 2,200 people will attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, including international representatives from 203 countries as well as community and charity workers.

The congregation at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, will also comprise Nobel Prize winners, religious representatives, and heads of state and foreign ministers, the palace said in a statement.

In addition to those guests, 400 young people representing charitable organisations will be able to watch the coronation service and processions from inside St Margaret’s Church, next to the Abbey, the statement said.