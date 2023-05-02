34 wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Russian missile attacks across Ukraine early on Monday wounded 34 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, including children, regional authorities said.

The barrage followed another wave of attacks last week that ended a weeks-long pause after systematic Russian strikes during winter targeting key infrastructure. “There are already 34 wounded due to a missile attack on the Pavlograd district,” Sergiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on social media.

“Five of them are children. The youngest is a girl and only eight years old,” Lysak said. Ukraine said Russia attacked at around 2:30 am (2330 GMT), adding it had downed 15 out of the 18 missiles launched by Moscow´s forces.

The Russian defence ministry meanwhile said it had launched long-range precision strikes on Ukrainian ammunition production facilities. “All assigned facilities were hit,” the defence ministry said in a statement.