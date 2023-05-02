Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager on Monday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced, as the army said soldiers fired at “armed suspects”.

The ministry said 17-year-old Jibril Mohammed Kamal al-Ladaa died after being “shot in the head” in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the city of Jericho. Six others were wounded, including three in serious condition, Palestinian health officials said. Israel´s military said “armed suspects fired at the soldiers, who responded with live fire”.