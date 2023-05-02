Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist held for four years

CAIRO: The authorities in Egypt have released a journalist with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network nearly four years after he was detained, the media outlet said.
Hisham Abdelaziz, a producer with the network´s Mubasher channel, was arrested in June 2019 after being stopped while travelling from his Qatar base to Cairo for a family visit. He was charged with “publishing false news” and “joining an outlawed group”, according to the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression (AFTE) in Egypt.
It said Abdelaziz was released in December 2019 but detained again later in another case. “Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Hisham Abdelaziz after he was held for almost four years in pre-trial detention,” Al Jazeera said on its website.
