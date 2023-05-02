IT sector sees 0.5pc drop in export remittances

LAHORE: Pakistan's IT and ITeS industry is facing a possible contraction, creating significant concerns within the sector as Q1 to Q3 of FY23 saw a 0.5 percent shrink in export remittances, down to $1.94 billion, a senior industry official said on Monday.

The numbers showed a sharp decline from the average growth of 47 percent seen in the IT and IT-enabled services industry in the previous two consecutive years, FY21 and FY22.

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has emphasised the need for tangible promotion of IT and ITeS exports.

Speaking at the 79th Executive Committee meeting of Asia-Pacific Information and Communication Technologies Alliance (APICTA) in Perth, Australia, Khan highlighted that forging partnerships with the 16 economies of the APICTA could be beneficial for Pakistan's developing IT industry.

“One can well-imagine, if a region (APICTA countries) and its IT-alliance has a combined GDP (gross domestic product) of $30 trillion, what it can mean to a developing country like Pakistan with a population of 230.1 million and 64 percent under the age of 35,” Khan added.

Khan pointed out that APICTA countries present potentially huge IT export markets for Pakistan in the Asia-Pacific region and other allied countries, such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and Japan.

To take advantage of these opportunities, Khan stressed the need for government institutions such as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to work together and align foreign exchange, taxation, companies' regulations, export, and investment policies with international best practices. P@SHA stands ready to assist them in this regard.

Khan estimated that Pakistani IT exports could reach $2.5 - $2.6 billion this year, with the potential to quickly rise to $5 billion within two years if the government prioritizes business-friendly policies and focuses on improving Pakistan's ease of doing business (EODB) ranking, which currently stands at a lowly 108th place.