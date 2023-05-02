Pakistan’s labor force continues to struggle for minimum wage, benefits

LAHORE: Getting a minimum wage fixed by the government in Pakistan remains a daydream, even for organised and registered sectors, let alone the unorganized and undocumented sector where labor and employees are not recorded.

Similarly, organized and documented sectors have been disregarding labor laws when it comes to implementing minimum wages, duty hours, and other basic benefits. The expansion of online shopping and the restrictions on businesses during COVID-19 lockdowns have resulted in tremendous growth in the courier and home delivery services sector in Pakistan. Although this documented sector has been openly violating basic labor rights such as minimum wages and duty timings regulations.

According to labor laws, the maximum working hours should not exceed 48 hours in a week. The federal government fixed the minimum wage at Rs 25,000 in the last budget, which was raised to Rs 32,000 in March by Sindh and Punjab provinces due to rising inflation.

However, both regulations are openly violated in the courier and home delivery services sector. On average, delivery riders work a minimum of 9 to 10 hours a day, 5 days a week, without receiving the minimum wage fixed by the government. This minimum wage violation is observed across the top courier companies in Pakistan, which now number over three hundred nationwide.

On the occasion of May Day, Awais, a delivery rider of a top online shopping brand, disclosed that the company pays only Rs 17,500 per month as a basic wage to its employees. "We are asked to go and deliver orders even if it's Sunday or any public holiday," he claimed. While the company gives a negligible commission after meeting targets, he hardly receives Rs 25,000 in some months, otherwise, it remains below the minimum wage slabs. Interestingly, a few delivery service providers have declared themselves as start-ups and received funding for their businesses from venture capitalists (VCs). However, these VCs, who have a global presence, have ignored the basic labor rights violations and kept quiet about the issue, despite being aware of the violations.

The situation of drivers working in the rental car services sector, which is also a documented sector, is similar, as the majority of the cars used in the sector are financed by banks. Although these rent-a-car service providing companies often provide services to big tax-paying companies and receive documented payments with all taxation processes, they are still not paying the minimum wages to their skilled labor category drivers.

Amanat, a driver of a rental car service providing a segment of one of the top courier companies, disclosed that the company pays only Rs 17,000 per month. While drivers receive Rs 100 per ride commission and Rs 1,000 per night charge for station duty, there is no overtime pay for working on public and gazetted holidays. The company forces them to come to work or deducts one day's salary if they refuse, he added. Amanat mentioned that drivers receive all dues, including salary and any commission, in cash, while managers sign a sheet after making payments.

In contrast to these two documented sectors, daily wagers of masons and laborers in the undocumented sector are relatively better off from the organized sector labor. Currently, the daily wage of masons in Lahore is between Rs 1,800-2,200 per day, and raw labor is between Rs 1,200-1,400 per day. This type of labor only works for 8 hours, and they start wrapping up their tools almost one and a half hours before the end of their day. If asked to work more than 8 hours, they charge more. However, daily wagers face a greater issue of uncertainty of not getting work, which is now higher due to contracted economic activities.