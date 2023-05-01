Govt appoints eight members in NIRC

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) with immediate effect against nine posts as proposed by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development (MoOP&HRD).

The newly appointed members of NIRC are Syed Noor ul Hasnain (retired civil servant), Abdul Qayyum (retired district and session judge), Sohail Akram (retired district and session judge), Muhammad Zubair Khan (retired district and session judge), Shabbir Hussain Awan (retired district and session judge), Muhammad Siraj-ul-Islam Khan (advocate), Abdul Ghani (advocate), and Munawar Hussain Turi (advocate). According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the MoOP&HRD, in compliance with the cabinet’s decision, issued formal notifications for the appointment of members accordingly.

Nine posts of members were vacant for the last few months. The appointment against these vacant posts was required to be made with the approval of the federal cabinet. The MoOP&HRD submitted a summary for the cabinet on April 30, 2023, forwarding a panel of nominations for appointment against the vacant posts.

The NIRC is an attached department of the MoOP&HRD established under Section 53 of the Industrial Relations Commission (IRA), 2012. The commission is mandated to deal with adjudication of industrial disputes, registration of trade unions, determination of collective bargaining agents, unfair labour practices and individual grievances in trans-provincial establishments and those located in Islamabad.