Labour Day message: Imran unleashed worst oppression on workers, salaried class: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the workers, farmers and salaried class suffered the worst oppression during Imran Khan's regime whose policies favoured his ATMs and the rich, unleashing inflation, unemployment and poverty in Pakistan, the consequences of which are now being felt by the entire nation.

“Today PPP is struggling to save the poor people from the destruction unleashed by Imran Khan regime,” he said in a statement on the eve of International Labour Day. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there will be no compromise on labour rights because their prosperity is linked with that of Pakistan and added that the party will give representations to the labourers in all elected bodies.

He pledged to start schemes like the Benazir Mazdoor Card for the workers across the country on the pattern of Sindh if people gave a mandate to his party in the upcoming general elections. He said history is witness to the fact that the struggle and the implementation for the rights of the working class started after the establishment of the PPP. “For the first time in the country, the labour policy was issued and the rights of trade unions were introduced by Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on February 10, 1972,” he said. Benazir Bhutto, he said took revolutionary measures for the rights and protection of workers during her short tenures in government. Besides, “the Awami government led by President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme giving free shares to the employees of national institutions with whopping increases in their salaries and pensions,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that the People's Government of Sindh has enacted legislations like the Tripartite Labour Policy, Home Based Women Workers Act and Occupational Safety and Health.

“Making landless women farmers owners of their agricultural lands and lifting lakhs of families out of poverty through union council level anti-poverty programme is also a distinction of the People's government,” he said. Bilawal urged the labour and working-class people to join the PPP and make it more powerful so that it gives and protects their rights and reiterated his determination that the party will not retreat from safeguarding the rights of the working classes and their prosperity. In the meanwhile, former President and President PPP Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP is a party of the workers and it will continue to protect the rights of labourers. “ Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always stood by the workers in their struggle for labour rights and rectified the injustices meted out to them through labour reforms,” he said.

Zardari said that today due to the worst inflation, the working class is suffering from economic constraints. He said that the PPP government had made the labourers partners in the government-owned industrial enterprises under the Benazir Employees' Stock Option Scheme.

He expressed the Party’s resolve to continue solving the problems of the working class on a priority basis after returning to power. He said that the PPP would adhere to the manifesto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Zardari said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following in the footsteps of his grandfather and mother will support workers' rights. He asked the labour force to support Bilawal Bhutto so that their problems could be solved and they achieve their rights.