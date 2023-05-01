People want Imran to tell what he did in KP in 9-year rule: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday said PTI chief Imran Khan was now making new promises after getting out of power. “People ask Imran to make new promises later but first tell them what he had done in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his party’s nine-year rule,” said Kaira in a statement.

“Did Imran put any real development plan before the nation during his four-year tenure? He only insulted the opponents, defamed their character, put them in jails and tortured them,” he said.

He further said, “Pakistan People’s Party (PPPP) has left an indelible mark on the country’s foreign policy since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s till this day.

To date, no party has been able to get out of the foreign policy rules set by the PPP. The slogans of Madina state were also raised by Ziaul Haq and when he got into power, he forgot the promise.

The ruler of Madina [Prophet PBUH] used to teach the whole world to speak the truth. What kind of leader are you that you take the name of the state of Madina and then do a U-turn on everything?”

Kaira said Imran was panicking now because he knew he had no answers to the questions of the people of Pakistan.

He said Imran created an economic crisis during his tenure and now he wanted to push the country towards even a bigger crisis.

“The PDM did not take the government for power but we were aware that Imran had brought Pakistan to a direction leading to a deep ditch. Imran attacked the Election Commission and started fighting with the army,” Kaira said.

“The PPP will put the facts before the nation with patience and tolerance. We will take the country out of the spell of Imran because currently it in a state of agitation. We will put the facts in front of the nation with reason and logic and with manners and civilization,” he added.