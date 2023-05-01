Army chief’s visit to China: how to benefit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir has concluded his visit to China at a time when the situation in the country is complicated. On the one hand, geo-politics has entangled Pakistan in a web of challenges while, on the other, global players have deployed numerous institutions to suck any available breathing space. FATF has shaken whole investment and trade fabric of the country. It killed investment and trade opportunities by creating fear among the potential investors and trade partners.

Pakistan has met all the demands of IMF, but still the Fund is not releasing new tranche. The political and economic situation of the country is quite messy and the parties are busy in power game with no time for tackling the economic crisis.

The COAS’s visit is extremely important, as it will help strengthen existing relationship between the two countries and pave pay for a new cooperation. The outcome of the meetings between Gen Asim and top military and civil leadership of China has reinforced the expectations. It was assured Chinese leadership will put all efforts to help Pakistan come out of the crisis and will stand firmly by Pakistan in every situation. Pakistan, on its part, reiterated its support to sovereignty of China.

It is good to note China is ready to assist our country in solving its problems. Pakistan, however, needs to understand that without actions nothing is possible. It has to come out of obsession of self-importance and put its house in order. We should stop daydreaming and prepare ourselves to face reality and work hard to change the prevailing situation.

The first step should be to devise policies on the basis of ground realities keeping a strong focus on future. At this point of time, Pakistan needs to focus on cooperation in vital areas under CPEC through State Owned Enterprises (SOEs). It does not mean it should lose focus on fourth industrial revolution.

In case of agriculture, Pakistan should build joint ventures with Chinese companies to foster agricultural growth. Joint ventures will help Pakistan solve problems like financial resources, technology and high-quality inputs to support rapid development of sector. China is already showing deep interest in fostering agriculture cooperation. This cooperation will also bring positive outcome for China. It would be a good opportunity for Chinese companies to develop business by bringing technology and quality inputs to Pakistani market. China can also import good quality food from Pakistan.

Pakistan can invite countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar to join the consortium. These countries would be happy to join, as they are looking for sustainable source of food.

According to statistics, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar import more than 80-85 percent food to meet the need of their population. Thus, by investing in this cooperation, they can ensure food security of their people.

The cooperation can be started immediately, as Pakistan has culturable wasteland. According to government statistics, Pakistan has 8.89 million acres of culturable wasteland. Though, all the provinces have wasteland, Balochistan comes at top with 4.26 million acres. It is proposed starting point of this cooperation should be Balochistan. It will bring rapid development in the province, which is direly needed. The tribal leaders are also enthusiastic. During my interaction with some of them, I found they have ideas to revolutionise agriculture. Besides, it will be a good opportunity to give new impetus to activities at the Gwadar Port.

Pakistan can also encourage private sector to build joint ventures with Chinese companies. The CPEC Authority had proposed 100 model farms.

State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) should be used to catalyse industrial cooperation. Pakistan should invite Chinese private and SOEs to invest in SOEs like Pakistan Steel Mills etc. It is low hanging area for cooperation. As hard infrastructure is already in place, Pakistan only needs investment and better management. Joint ventures with Chinese SOEs or private will help Pakistani SOEs at multiple levels. The SOEs will secure required investment. The Chinese counterpart will run the SOEs on business rational. It will help get rid of political interference and cronyism. Pakistan can also explore the options to expand cooperation to service sectors like like PIA etc.

Pakistan needs fresh ideas, innovative policies and institutional arrangements to foster cooperation. It needs to get rid of outdated and fake intellectuals and inefficient institutional setup. New institutions which can cater the needs of CPEC cooperation also required.

Thus, Pakistan should establish a strong central body with decision-making powers to steer the implementation of CPEC. Otherwise, it is feared all the hard work done by Chief of Army Staff will go waste.