Girl’s dowry gutted in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: A fire broke out at the house of a labourer due to a short circuit that reduced the dowry items of his daughter to ashes at Gangi Killay here on Sunday. It was learnt that the fire broke out at the house of a labourer Ezzat Khan, who was working at the Rahman Cotton Mills in Takht Bhai. The fire engulfed his house within no time and gutted the household items and the dowry articles of his daughter.