Chaudhry Nisar-like politician may become PM if emergency imposed: Wardag

LAHORE: Central President Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Rehmat Khan Wardag has urged national leadership to adopt the way of dialogue to resolve their political issues.

He said a politician like Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan might become a caretaker prime minister if an emergency is declared in the country.

Talking to the media persons, Wardag said the present caretaker government in Punjab had failed and it should resign immediately. He said the country could not afford holding elections again and again and stated if the situation in the country went out of control, the option of emergency existed in the constitution.

He said the need of the hour was to hold elections to the National and provincial assemblies on the same day.

Rehmat Khan Wardag said if a figure like Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan would become the prime minister, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were unlikely to raise any objection.

To a question about energy crisis, Wardag said there was dire need for construction of Kalabagh Dam and other water reservoirs in the country. He blamed industrialists for gas crisis in the country.