Sardar Attique seeks G-20 countries’ role in Kashmir solution

MUZAFFARABAD: President of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) and former prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan has said that the Group of G-20 countries should instead of participating in the meeting of the organisation in the disputed region of Occupied Kashmir, the Modi government should resolve the issue of Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations (UN.

He said that occupied Kashmir is a disputed region recognised by the UN, where India’s move to hold the Group-20 meeting is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. There is a deep conspiracy to mislead the world.

He expressed these views while talking to the senior workers and officials of the Muslim Conference. The president Muslim Conference further said that India is trying to hide its crimes in the region from the eyes of the world by organising such events in Kashmir.

He said that the Modi government also wants to give an impression to the world through the said meeting that the situation in the occupied area is normal. The holding of the Group-20 meeting in the occupied valley is just an illusion through which the Modi government wants to reinforce its baseless narrative that the situation in the occupied territory is normal and is under legal occupation, which is a disputed area according to the UN resolutions, so no, it should refuse to participate in this meeting.

He said that India has deployed around one million forces in the occupied area and the region has now become the world’s largest military deployment region. The Group of 20 countries should ask India why it has deployed half of its army in disputed Kashmir.

Sardar Attique called upon to international community that play your effective role to stop holding such summit in occupied Kashmir.