Two commit suicide over matrimonial issue

SUKKUR: Two men committed suicide in Khairpur and Sukkur on Sunday.
A trader Muhammad Nadeem s/o Muhammad Abbas Memon shot himself dead at his house in Sukkur.
Police claimed that the deceased took his life after a disagreement between him and his parents over a marriage proposal.
In a similar incident, former councilor of ward 15, Khairpur, Advocate Noman Shaikh committed suicide after the parents of a girl he wanted to marry fixed her marriage with someone else.
Police said Noman loved the girl and wanted to marry her.
However, when he came to know that the girl’s parents had fixed her marriage with another man, he entered the girl’s home and committed suicide.
Two girls were stabbed and injured in the Shahdara Town area on Sunday. They were identified as Safia Bibi, 22, and...
A nurse was recovered dead from the nursing hostel of Children’s Hospital on Sun day. The victim was identi fied as...
ISLAMABAD: At least 140 cases of threats and attacks against journalists, media professionals and media organisations...
ISLAMABAD: Amidst severe energy shortage in the country, a good news was shared by Pakistani official on Sunday about...
ISLAMABAD: Increased consumption of sugar drinks has put Pakistan into a diabetic emergency where every third adult...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial...