JI chief accuses caretaker govt in KP of corruption

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday blasted the caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for doing everything except preparations for elections and alleged corrupt practices.

Addressing an Eid Milan Party here, the JI chief said that the 90-day duration of the caretaker government had expired and they had lost legal and constitutional justification to stay in power any more. He alleged that corruption continued under the caretaker rule in full swing.

“Transfers and postings are being made in return for huge amounts of bribes. The caretakers are doing things beyond their mandate,” he went on to claim. The JI chief alleged that there was no difference between the caretakers and the former government.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI had given a roadmap for general elections on the same day across the country.

He stressed that the governments at the centre and in the provinces should be dissolved and fresh interim governments should be constituted.

He said that as a stakeholder of the elections, JI was trying to convince all the political forces to own the roadmap for the polls. Providing a conducive environment for elections and making the electoral process transparent was the responsibility of everyone, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that the unrest in the country and internal and external challenges had been posing serious challenges to the existence of the country. The unbearable price-hike had made the life of the common people miserable, he said.

In the prevailing circumstances, he said, the only solution was to go to the people so that they could repose fresh mandate on the leadership of their choice to pull the country out of the current mess.