Naqvi felicitates country’s manpower

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the International Labour Day heartily felicitated all the manpower of Pakistan and expressed his good wishes for them as well.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that this day reminds us of the struggle of Chicago martyrs against oppression and brutality, adding the labourers are our real heroes who augment the national economy by earning their legitimate livelihoods. The caretaker CM paid tributes to the brave struggle of labourers in the construction and progress of their country. He highlighted that a labourers' dignity is brightened and manifested by declaring him a friend of Allah Almighty.

He saluted the dignity of labourers, adding that no nation can tread on the path of progress and triumph without them. He apprised that the caretaker government has enhanced the minimum wage of workers from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed that there is a dire need to equip the labourers with latest technologies in order to improve national production. He outlined that the real pace behind our progress lies in the proactive manpower of Pakistan adding that the workers and labourers are partners in their endeavours to achieve national progress and prosperity.

He underscored that an expeditious, comprehensive and durable target of progress is only attained through a hardworking, dedicated and spirited manpower. Caretaker CM emphasised that the government is determined to undertake all steps to promote quality of life of the labourers along with ensuring their wellbeing.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that every year Labour Day provides us an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable participation of labourers for the progress as well as prosperity of their nations across the globe. Mohsin Naqvi stated that today we reiterate our pledge to undertake steps to safeguard the rights of the labourers along with their collective welfare.