Imran tells German envoy about ‘violation of PTI workers’ rights’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apprised German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas about the alleged human rights (HR) violations being committed by the government against his party workers, and called for immediate attention of the global community towards them.

The ambassador called on the PTI chairman at his Zaman Park residence on Sunday. Senior party leader Senator Shibli Faraz was also present. Imran lauded the voices in support of the oppressed people, political workers and media workers of the country. He said the PTI was committed to resolving the crisis through dialogue and was willing to help strengthen the democratic system.

Unfortunately, the former prime minister said, the country was under a coalition government, which considered deviation from the Constitution and democratic norms as its right. He told the German envoy that contrary to the democratic norms, the people of the country were being deprived of their basic right to vote.

Though 90 days have passed, Imran said, unconstitutional governments were in power in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said it had led to a political crisis, which had caused a huge loss to the economy of the country.

Imran told the guest that treason cases were being registered against people who were lodging peaceful protest, busy in election campaign or exercising their right to freedom of speech.

According to a press release, issued by the PTI central media department, the German ambassador stated that the human rights situation in any country had a direct impact on the GSP-Plus status. He stated that as a partner, Germany was always ready for social development in Pakistan.