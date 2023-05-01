 
Monday May 01, 2023
Alleged phone conversation between ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son, PTI ticket aspirant: PTI launches inquiry into leaked audio

Sources say Mian Uzair, the middleman from whom Saqib Nisar’s son allegedly asked for Rs12 million, had studied with Abuzar Chaddhar

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2023
A representational image.—file
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched an inquiry into the alleged leaked audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar.

Sources revealed the current PTI ticket-holder Abuzar was booked in a case in 2021 but according to police, the case was later quashed. Maqsood Chaddhar, the father of Abuzar, said the SHO was suspended for registering a fake case against his son.

According to sources, Mian Uzair, the middleman from whom Saqib Nisar’s son allegedly asked for Rs12 million, had studied with Abuzar Chaddhar in the UK.