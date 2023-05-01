A representational image.—file

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched an inquiry into the alleged leaked audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar.

Sources revealed the current PTI ticket-holder Abuzar was booked in a case in 2021 but according to police, the case was later quashed. Maqsood Chaddhar, the father of Abuzar, said the SHO was suspended for registering a fake case against his son.

According to sources, Mian Uzair, the middleman from whom Saqib Nisar’s son allegedly asked for Rs12 million, had studied with Abuzar Chaddhar in the UK.