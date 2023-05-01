LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched an inquiry into the alleged leaked audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar.
Sources revealed the current PTI ticket-holder Abuzar was booked in a case in 2021 but according to police, the case was later quashed. Maqsood Chaddhar, the father of Abuzar, said the SHO was suspended for registering a fake case against his son.
According to sources, Mian Uzair, the middleman from whom Saqib Nisar’s son allegedly asked for Rs12 million, had studied with Abuzar Chaddhar in the UK.
Ag AFPISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent staged massive rival rallies on Sunday, setting...
DEC Faisalabad Irfan Kausar alleged that these appointments had been made “unlawfully"
Reza Fatemi Amin failed to garner enough support in a vote of confidence
The gas leak happened in Giaspura, an industrial area of Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab
MADRID: Two ultralight aircraft collided near an aerodrome in northeastern Spain on Sunday, killing four passengers,...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan apprised German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas about the...