PTI labour rally allowed in Lahore

LAHORE: The deputy commissioner of Lahore has allowed the PTI to stage its Labour Day rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh today (Monday). The permission followed Vice President Fawad Chaudhry’s claim of ECP denying the party from holding the rally.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider issued the permission letter for the PTI rally allowing it to take out the rally but they have been directed not to deliver speeches against national institutions and the judiciary. PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to lead the rally

Earlier, PTI President Fawad Chaudhry claimed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stopped the political party from holding its Labour Day rally. He demanded the chief election commissioner (CEC) immediately withdraw the illegal ban on PTI rallies in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

Addressing the PTI workers and supporters via video link, Imran Khan invited party supporters and workers to attend today’s rally in large numbers to demand their constitutional rights.

He said the caretaker government was unconstitutional and PTI will demand its constitutional right. “We have to stand beside the Supreme Court and the Constitution. These rulers are afraid and fleeing from the elections.”