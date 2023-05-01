Driver killed as tractor falls into gorge

HARIPUR: The driver was killed when a tractor-trolley fell into the roadside gorge in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Police Station, police said on Sunday.

The police official said that Ahsan Khan, driver-cum-owner of the tractor-trolley, was on the way back home after finishing his routine work when he lost control of the wheels near village Pind Jamal Khan and the vehicle plunged into a roadside ravine. The villagers shifted the seriously injured driver to the Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him dead.