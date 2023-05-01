Action taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic

PESHAWAR: Action was carried out against pushcart vendors and other who were creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and creating law and order situation on Kohat Road.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Malik Habib said that action was carried out by a team, led by DSP Muhammad Ali, after continuous complaints that pushcarts and vendors had encroached upon the main Indus Highway near Garhi Qamardin, causing constant traffic jam.

The official said the pushcarts were issued warnings on a number of occasions but they continued to block the road, causing traffic jams as well as creating a law and order situation. The road blockades bother thousands of people on Kohat Road, especially during the peak time.

He said the vendors would be directed to register with authorities while action will be taken if anyone was found involved in keeping weapons to create law and order situation or any other illegal activity.