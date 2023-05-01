Another cop martyred

PESHAWAR: Another policeman was martyred by unidentified armed attackers at Tarnab area in Chamkani on Sunday.

Constable Ibrar of the Elite Force, who was deployed at the office of Intelligence Bureau, was attacked by armed motorcyclists when he was going home from duty. It was learnt that the attackers managed to escape on two motorbikes. An official said a search operation was launched in the area as senior officials rushed to the spot.