Another cop martyred

PESHAWAR: Another policeman was martyred by unidentified armed attackers at Tarnab area in Chamkani on Sunday.
Constable Ibrar of the Elite Force, who was deployed at the office of Intelligence Bureau, was attacked by armed motorcyclists when he was going home from duty. It was learnt that the attackers managed to escape on two motorbikes. An official said a search operation was launched in the area as senior officials rushed to the spot.
HARIPUR: The driver was killed when a tractor-trolley fell into the roadside gorge in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh...
PESHAWAR: Action was carried out against pushcart vendors and other who were creating hurdles in smooth flow of...
PESHAWAR: Leaders continue to visit the residence of former federal minister for religious affairs Mufti Abdul...
LAHORE: Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali has issued instructions to...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the International Labour Day heartily...
ISLAMABAD: Saudi born, Pakistani Fareed Qidwai, who holds Irish citizenship has been elected as the Parish Councillor...