Excise officers asked to meet recovery target

LAHORE: Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali has issued instructions to officers to complete yearly revenue recovery target across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Excise Department, Directors’ conference is also being held daily in which the DG reviews the performance of each officer himself. Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab DG said that under this special campaign, about Rs160 million were recovered on Saturday.