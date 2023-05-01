Labour Day message: Imran unleashed oppression against workers: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the workers, farmers and salaried class suffered the worst oppression during Imran Khan’s regime whose policies favoured his ATMs and the rich, unleashing inflation, unemployment and poverty in Pakistan, the consequences of which are now being felt by the entire nation.

“Today PPP is struggling to save the poor people from the destruction unleashed by Imran Khan regime,” he said in a statement on the eve of International Labour Day. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there will be no compromise on labour rights because their prosperity is linked with that of Pakistan and added that the party will give representations to the labourers in all elected bodies.

He pledged to start schemes like the Benazir Mazdoor Card for the workers across the country on the pattern of Sindh if people gave a mandate to his party in the upcoming general elections. He said history is witness to the fact that the struggle and the implementation for the rights of the working class started after the establishment of the PPP. “For the first time in the country, the labour policy was issued and the rights of trade unions were introduced by Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on February 10, 1972,” he said. Benazir Bhutto, he said took revolutionary measures for the rights and protection of workers during her short tenures in government. Besides, “the Awami government led by President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme giving free shares to the employees of national institutions with whopping increases in their salaries and pensions,” he said.