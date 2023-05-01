Consumers at sellers’ mercy as official price list not implemented

LAHORE: No mechanism seems to exist for implementing official rate lists. Earlier, the deputy commissioner office started posting daily price list on twitter with pictures of conducting raids on profiteers and checking prices of edibles.

The price of chicken has increased by Rs20 per kg, and is fixed at Rs383 to 391 per kg, sold at Rs420-450 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs587 per kg, and sold Rs620-1200 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58-63 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, C-grade at Rs44-48 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg, A-Grade at Rs100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55kg, sold at Rs70per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, and C-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs37-40 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg, B-grade at Rs32-35 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs25-28 per kg, B&C sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese up by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs330-345 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs720-740 per kg sold Rs1000 per kg.

Cucumber Farm fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local was fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80per kg.

Biter gourd was fixed at Rs66-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price Spinach farm fixed at Rs35-37 sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Zucchini Farm was fixed at 70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and Zucchini long at 50-53 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs165-188per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, lemon local was fixed at Rs320-330 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg.

Pumpkin was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Capsicum price was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, cabbage fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, not sold.

Beetroot was sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle.

Radish price was fixed at Rs23-25 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pea price was fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs78-335 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs180-300 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs325-340 per dozen, sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs220-230 per dozen, sold at Rs300-350 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs160-165 per dozen, sold at Rs240-260 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs100-105 per dozen, sold at Rs180-200 per dozen.

Dates Irani reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs420-440 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs35-38 per piece, sold Rs50 per piece.

Guava was fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs600-800 per kg, pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs355-370per kg, sold at Rs600-800per kg.

Papaya was unchanged at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Strawberry was fixed at Rs75-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-250 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs80-90 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

Lokat was fixed at 130-200 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg.

Peach was fixed at Rs140 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg.

Phalsa was fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.