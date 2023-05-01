Thailand donates Buddha’s statue to Lahore Museum

LAHORE: Recently, a statue of Lord Buddha, titled “Phra Taleng Phai” was gifted to the Lahore Museum by Royal Embassy of Thailand, through Ambassador of Thailand, Chakkrid Krachaiwong, at a ceremony held here at Lahore Museum.

The ambassador was present along with his family and the embassy staff on this occasion. The director Lahore Museum, Muhammad Usman, received this very unique and modern Lord Buddha statue from the ambassador.

The bronze Buddha statue portraying him seated in a meditating pose was made by the renowned Thai sculptor Chakrabandh Posayakrit. The Thai ambassador said that he had visited Lahore Museum with his family some 20 years back and the memories of the rich culture and heritage are still with him. Due to the ongoing friendly relationship between the two countries, many tourists and monks from Thailand have been visiting Pakistan lately and carry memories of the rich culture. He visited the Gandharan Gallery and himself mounted the statue of Buddha at its proposed place.

Director Lahore Museum thanked the ambassador for honouring Lahore Museum with this gift and said the relationship between the two countries has strengthened due to their sacred association with Buddhism. The sculpture has now been displayed in the Gandharan Gallery.