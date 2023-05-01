Two die in Kohistan road mishaps

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Upper and Lower Kohistan on Sunday.The driver drowned after a dumper truck fell into the Indus River in Upper Kohistan.

The driver Sher Zaman couldn’t hold control over the steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and the vehicle fell into the Indus River.The Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the scene and started a search operation.

“The flooding water and river’s depth have been hampering the search operation launched just after the incident at the Dasu Dam site,” Abdul Rehman, the official of Rescue 1122, told reporters.

Rehman said that a shovel machine pulled the dumper out of the river and the search for the body was still on.Meanwhile, in another incident that happened on Karakoram Highway in Lower Kohistan a truck driver, Ibrarul Haq who belonged to Mansehra, was killed.Ibrarul Haq, according to Rescue 1122, couldn’t hold control over the vehicle in speed as a result of which it skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine.