Social and civic engagement: Study reveals 83pc of Pakistanis have no access to libraries

PESHAWAR: Around 83 percent of Pakistanis do not have access to any library and 60 percent of them have no playgrounds, revealed a research study.

A press release said Pakistan’s Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) conducted the study. It was titled: “Shaping Minds and Bodies: Do We Have the Facilities?”Dr Durre Nayab, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of National Think Tank, in her latest research, showed a very low level of social and civic engagement among the people of Pakistan.

The study suggested if people are rarely engaged socially, how are they keeping themselves mentally and physically alive? Are there enough libraries and playgrounds available to do so? Not that other ages do not need these, but with the number of youth present in the country, the importance of having facilities where the young can shape and nourish their minds and bodies become all the more important.

According to the research study, the libraries provide not just information but also contribute to building communities. Public libraries can be a great equalizer by providing information and education to those who otherwise cannot afford it.

The study said that a vast majority of Pakistanis (83 per cent do not have access to any library, with only a tiny proportion (4.5 per cent being very happy with the one they can access.

Access remains low for both sexes, but females have more inadequate access than male counterparts for all age groups.The researcher elaborated in the report that it is worth mentioning here that this is reported access. A facility might exist but still remain inaccessible for a variety of reasons.

How many Pakistanis have access to playgrounds? It may be clarified here that this question asks if the respondent can access a playground, not if they actually do it. The research shows that 60 percent of Pakistanis have no playground access.

While one-third of the urban population lacks access to a playground, the proportion is three-fourths for their rural counterparts.Along with low accessibility, satisfaction, too, is much lower in the rural areas, expressed in the unhappy/very unhappy responses. Punjab fares the best among the four provinces, followed by Balochistan and Sindh.

KP shows the highest proportion of those not having access to a playground (67.8 per cent).The GB continues to show better trends than other territories, having the lowest proportion of those not having access to a playground (46.3pc).The AJK lags behind other territories, with 62.3per cent needing more access to a playground.

In her report, the study said the education level positively correlates with the accessibility of a playground. The proportion of not having access to a playground declines as we go up the educational ladder from 75.1 pc for those who have never been to school; it reduces to 41 pc who have achieved more than a high school education. Those happy/very happy also increase with increasing educational level.