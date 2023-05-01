Villagers protest excessive loadshedding

PESHAWAR: A large number of residents of Hazarkhwani, Garhi Qamardin, Garhi Atta Muhammad and other villages on Sunday protested against the hours-long power breakdowns in the areas.

Led by former member provincial assembly Fazal Ilahi, the protesters staged a protest outside the grid stations on the Kohat Road and Rahman Baba. They chanted slogans and staged a sit in.

The former MPA tried to scale the gate of the grid station when protesters were not allowed to enter the building.The protesters alleged that the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials are provoking the people of dozens of villages with 12-hour load-shedding in many areas.

They alleged that Pesco officials are involved in mismanagement and power theft while those paying bills suffer because of the power outages.One of the protesters said there is only two-hour load-shedding in villages on the city side of the Ring Road while a few meters away across the Ring Road the load shedding is 12 hours every day in Garhi Qamardin, Garhi Atta Muhammad, Bahadur Kilay, Javedabad.They warned of blocking the main Kohat Road and the Ring Road for all kinds of traffic if the power supply did not improve and the loadshedding was not reduced.