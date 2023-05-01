Poor girl’s dowry gutted

TAKHT BHAI: A fire broke out at the house of a labourer due to a short circuit that reduced the dowry items of his daughter to ashes at Gangi Killay here on Sunday.
It was learnt that the fire broke out at the house of a labourer Ezzat Khan, who was working at the Rahman Cotton Mills in Takht Bhai. The fire engulfed his house within no time and gutted the household items and the dowry articles of his daughter.
The local people rushed to the spot in a bid to extinguish the fire, which had reduced most of the household items. Former councillor Mohamad Younas Khan and social worker Zafar Iqbal appealed to the government and philanthropists to extend financial help to Ezzat Khan as he had lost all his belongings in addition to the dowry items of his daughter.
