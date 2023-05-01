Creation of Hazara province: ‘Resolution to be moved in NA soon’

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) central vice- president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Sunday said his party would soon table the resolution regarding the creation of the Hazara province in the National Assembly.

“The NA’s standing committee has finalised the draft resolution of Hazara province which will shortly be moved in the assembly after consultation with our allied partners,” Sardar Yousuf told reporters at the Press Club.

Flanked by his son and advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf, he said that more federating units were needed for good governance and to effectively deal with political and economic challenges faced by the country.

“We are already in contact with political parties in the National Assembly and are overwhelmingly optimistic that the Hazara province’s resolution will be approved with a thumping majority,” he added.

Sardar Yousuf, who was his party’s parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s last assembly, said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had no moral ground to demand elections in two provinces as it deprived people of both the federating units of representation.

“This nation has voted our leader Nawaz Sharif to prime minister’s office thrice and will follow suit in the upcoming elections,” he added.The PMLN leader said the PTI government didn’t release the development funds to members of the provincial assembly during its four years in power.

Sardar Yousuf said that the PTI government couldn’t initiate a single mega development project in the Hazara division while his party launched Hazara Motorway, Hazara Electric Supply Company, Dasu, Diamer-Bhasha and Suki Kinari dams.

“Prime Minister also inaugurated natural gas supply projects to Balakot and Oghi tehsils,” he added.Sardar Yousuf said that the ongoing parleys being held between PMLN and Pakistan Democratic Movement over elections in the country may be fruitful in the larger public interest, otherwise, it would be a futile exercise.