Reproductive health: All service providers must get NOC: official

HARIPUR: All the service providers of reproductive health working in the private sector, including private hospitals, clinics, NGOs as well as individuals, were bound to get no objection certificate (NOC) from the Population Welfare Department, an official said on Sunday.

District Population Welfare Officer, Haripur, Muhammad Ashfaq told reporters that there were hundreds of private birth attendants, health workers, private clinics, hospitals and NGOs, engaged in providing reproductive healthcare services to the communities in their respective working areas across the district.

However, he said, in line with the provisions of KP Reproductive Healthcare Act 2020, these service providers were required to be regulated in a way that their service related activities remain in the notice of local officials of the Population Welfare department. The official said that on the directives of provincial secretary Health, the data gathering exercise of all the service providers had begun in the district. The in-charge of all the 30 family welfare centres in the district, have started collecting data of the birth attendants, private hospitals, clinics and NGOs working in the district in the specific area of reproductive healthcare, he added.

He said that after data gathering the Population Welfare Office Haripur would ask them to obtain NOC for future working.

To a question, the official said that his department had a close working relationship with the NGOs of the district that were working in reproductive healthcare and granting them NOCs was part of implementation of the KP Reproductive Healthcare Act 2020 and would further strengthen their coordination.