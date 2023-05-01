Eid Milan party

Rawalpindi:Ladies after celebrating with their family got together with their entrepreneur friends to celebrate the Eid party here on Saturday at Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club. Adorned in beautiful Eid clothes, the members were excited to meet each other with joy and greeted each other with Eid wishes. It was decided by the Executive Committee that it would be two dish party considering rising food costs and inflation.

The decision was made to adopt austerity measures and to reduce overhead charges of hotels and restaurants, thus managing more funds for the welfare of deserving people. It was also a time for Annual membership Renewal fees.

Addressing the members of the President ABP&AW (IR Branch). Tahmeena Malik who always has a word of advice for her members said women must come forward and share ideas and suggestions to make the monthly meetings more productive and meaningful. 'Volunteerism”, she said was all about giving one’s time, effort, energy, and resources without any remuneration. A lively game of Tombola (Bingo) was played much to the delight of the ladies (some first-timers).

The old hands at the game guided and helped others. Small gifts were given to the winners which made all happy and entertained. There were fun and game activities for everyone and every member enthusiastically took part in the activities creating the right mode for Eid festivities. Refreshments were served and members caught up with each other by inquiring about each other’s welfare, hobbies, and activities.