Seminar by Pakistan National Movement held

Islamabad:President of Pakistan National Movement established in the memory of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali and prominent scholar Yousuf Aziz highlighted the aspects of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali's vision and his role in the movement of Pakistan which are not generally known to the public at large.

He explained from historical references that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali's role in Pakistan Movement was recognized and appreciated by all nations and scholars within the country and abroad. He explained with examples and authentic references that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali was a shining star of Pakistan Movement. There is a need to do more academic research on his role in Pakistan movement. These views were expressed at the seminar held at Islamabad Club on Saturday.

Khalid Mahmood Rasool, Secretary General and Trustee of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust introducing the salient features of the trust apprised the audience said that the trust had been providing services to the common man free of cost in the field of health care and education for the past 37 years. These views were expressed by him in the seminar in Islamabad to present its ongoing projects and the performance of the last year. A large number of well-wishers of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust/ Pakistan National Movement and members of media , senior officers and civil society participated in the seminar.

Trustee and General Secretary of the Trust, Khalid Mahmood Rasool explained the main objectives of the Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust and its constituent institutions and briefed the audience about its activities. He said that all institutions of the Trust had been providing quality health care and education services at very low cost and free to deserving people. A 48-bed hospital, a boys' high school, a girls' high school, a junior school and a religious seminary are working under the trust. Last year, more than 160,000 patients were treated and cared for. About two and a half thousand students are studying in educational institutions. He also outlined expansion plans of the services of these institutions, further capacity building and technology upgradation in the future.

He informed the audience that the scope of services of the trust established in the memory of the national hero Chaudhry Rehmat Ali shall be expanded to other areas and cities so as to provide subsidised and free health care and education services to more and more sections of the population.

Co-host of the event Dr. Safdar Ali Sohail, Ex-Cabinet Secretary in his address emphasized that Chaudhry Rahmat Ali Trust is doing proud services in the field of health and education. There is a need to promote these services in a coordinated manner and extend their scope to more areas so that more and more needy people can benefit from these services.