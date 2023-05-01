15 beggars rounded up

Rawalpindi:Superintendent of Police (Rawal Town) Faisal Saleem conducted a surprise visit to the New Town police station to check the quality of public service delivery in the police station.
According to a police spokesman, SP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station. The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people. Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.
Rawalpindi:Ladies after celebrating with their family got together with their entrepreneur friends to celebrate the...
Islamabad:President of Pakistan National Movement established in the memory of Chaudhry Rahmat Ali and prominent...
The book titled ‘Tahkeeqi-o-Takhleeqi Zaweeyay’ contains 27 book reviews by Nisar Turabi on poetry, fiction, and...
Islamabad:A large number of people from the twin cities are visiting the recreational spots in the Islamabad Capital...
Islamabad:The unknown thieves have stolen iron fences serving as boundary walls in a public park that was built to...
Islamabad:As part of its continuing effort for the return of foreign fishermen on the humanitarian ground, the...