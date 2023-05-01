 
Monday May 01, 2023
15 beggars rounded up

By APP
May 01, 2023

Rawalpindi:Superintendent of Police (Rawal Town) Faisal Saleem conducted a surprise visit to the New Town police station to check the quality of public service delivery in the police station.

According to a police spokesman, SP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, and lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to the police station. The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people. Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.