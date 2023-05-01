Iron fences from park in Sector G-8 stolen

Islamabad:The unknown thieves have stolen iron fences serving as boundary walls in a public park that was built to provide recreational facilities to the residents of sector G-8/1.

According to the residents, the thieves uprooted iron fences erected at the park in a span of a few days but no one bothered to take notice of the situation. Now the park has been completely deprived of the boundary wall and the land mafia often cash in on such kind of situation and illegally occupy state land.

Some residents said the thieves stole the fences at night time because no one was seen doing it during the daytime. Some 50 public parks involving funds worth Rs341 million were either built or upgraded in the last few years in the capital city. These parks were developed in sectors D-12, E-11, F-6, F-11, F-10, G-7, G-11, G-14, H-8, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, I-14, I-16, Park Enclave, Bhara Kahu, Diplomatic Enclave, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Mulpur, Shakrial, Shakarparian, and Khana Pul.

The civic agency has also prepared a plan to develop new parks in sectors H-8, I-14, I-16, and Bhara Kahu. With the addition of new parks, the civic agency wants to take the number of parks to 250. These efforts are being made under the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green project which is also underway in all four provinces in the country. The environment wing of the civic agency is currently developing Project-Concept (PC-I) for these parks in line with international practices to preserve the protected green areas of Islamabad.

In its official version, it stated, "We have taken notice of stealing of iron fences from the park in sector G-8/1. The relevant officials have been directed to register a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident to identify the culprits involved in this heinous act."