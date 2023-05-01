Lacklustre response from HEC frustrates 5,000 doctors appointed under TTS

Islamabad:The lack of seriousness among high-ranking officials at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has become a frustration for more than 5,000 doctors appointed under the Tenure Track System (TTS), says a press statement issued by All Pakistan Tenure Track Association (APTTA).

The statement says that with no regular scheme of action by the HEC, the TTS is always at the mercy of HEC officials. From salary raises to other academic and technical issues like the Higher Education Journal Recognition System (HJRS), faculty members under TTS are facing chronic plight. It states that the HEC has failed to deliver on its promises, leading to chaos in higher education in Pakistan.

“Due to current inflation, a high raise in the salaries of government employees is expected in the budget but unfortunately absence of any concrete policy of HEC regarding TTS faculty salary will deprive the TTS faculty of this increase because no framework has been made so far. TTS salaries have been squeezed due to mounting inflation in the country, and it is direly necessary that the salary increase should be linked with the inflation rate and the budgetary increase should benefit the TTS faculty,” mentions the press statement. The APTTA has reiterated that HEC should take their responsibility and should take TTS as their financial liability because they have appointed these five thousand PhDs and these all demand formal behaviour from HEC management.

It further points out that recently, the federal government has issued a huge sum of Rs7 billion to HEC and it is the right and feasible time for HEC to concretize their notification of the 35 per cent salary gap vide reference No: F.P. 2-103/HEC/2021-22/687.

“A month ago, the HEC officials had a meeting with the APTTA, a leading association of faculty members teaching under TTS in Pakistani universities. In the last meeting, it was assured to APTTA's management that TTS statutes version-3 of TTS is going to be introduced that will address the issues faced by TTS faculty members.”