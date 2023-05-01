Hike in gas metre rent perturbs consumers

Islamabad:The consumers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have decided to resist the government’s decision to increase the gas meter monthly rent from Rs40 to Rs500. The poor consumers were using all platforms particularly social media as a mark of protest against the government’s decision related to the increase in gas meter rent from Rs40 to Rs500.

The monthly rent of a gas meter has been increased from Rs40 to Rs500, and it will be mandatory for consumers to pay a minimum bill of Rs500 per month, even if they do not use gas.

According to a notification issued by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), these charges will be applicable from January 2023, and customers will have to pay three-month arrears in addition to meter rent and gas tariff. The SNGPL has started adding this amount to customers’ gas bills every month.

The SNGPL said it is the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) decision that has been implemented. However, the decision will not apply to customers with gas bills of less than 0.9 cubic hectares in November and December.

On the other hand, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has blamed the federal government for hiking the gas meter monthly rent from Rs40 to Rs500. In a statement, the regulator says that Ogra’s role is to determine the prescribed price of the SNGPL and the SSGCL, whilst category-wise consumer gas sale price is fixed by the federal government considering their socio-economic agenda.

“Federal government, in its recent sale price advice effective January 2023 has levied fixed charge to the tune of Rs460 for consumers whose average consumption exceeds 0.9 HM3”. However, consumers having lesser consumption shall not be burdened by this increase. The SNGPL was blaming OGRA and OGRA blamed the federal government for this increase but the public was paying extra money to the government.

The federal government not only increased gas meter rent but also increased gas tariffs and general sales tax. The social media activists have appealed to the public to share the post of protests against gas metre rent more and more. “If the public will never come on roads against this increase, the government will create more and more difficulties for the public,” social media activists warned.

The people belonging to all walks of life told ‘The News’ that they will start protest demonstrations against unjust government policies. They have decided to start protest demonstrations in front of SNGPL offices here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Tuesday.