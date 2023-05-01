Four held with illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here, the police spokesman said.
Bani police held Muhammad Arshad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistols 30 bores from Haider Ali. While, RA Bazar police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Nabil.
Following the operation, Saddar Wah police nabbed Ahsan Khan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams said that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.
