3 proclaimed offenders arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases during a crackdown here, a police spokesman said.
Taxila Police held Siraj Akhtar who had killed his sister Azhra Bibi by firing over domestic dispute since 2022.Police traced accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.
Taxila police registered case on the complaint of the victim’s husband. Similarly, Banni police netted Muhammad Ishaq in the case of breach of trust. The criminal was wanted by the police in 2020. While, Civil Lines Police nabbed Raees involved in a cheque dishonour case. The criminal was wanted by the Civil Lines Police since last year.
SSP Operations Capt. (r) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that strict action will be taken against such criminal elements. He made it clear that no one would be allowed to violate the rule of law. The provision of justice and merit will be ensured at any cost, he added.
