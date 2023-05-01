PPP to conquer Lahore: Sharjeel

LAHORE:Sindh Information Minister and In charge PPP Digital Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said Lahore was the stronghold of the Pakistan People's Party, but the day is not far when the People's Party will conquer Lahore.

According to a press release, he was addressing the PPP Digital Media Convention in Lahore.

Sharjeel also said that the purpose of membership campaign of PPP was not to fight with the political party but to work for the country. He further said no one has done what the People's Party has done for the economic development of the country. PPP made Pakistan nuclear power. PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said that today is the age of digital media.