Female cop nabs thief

LAHORE:Female sub-inspector Mafia Yasmin of Carriage Shops, Mughalpura, with the help of special branch representative and fellow police officers, arrested a railway employee red-handed with stolen railway material from the main gate of Carriage Shops. The accused, a semi-skilled employee of Mill Wright Carriage Shops Mughalpura, was carrying stolen railway material on a motorcycle.
The Railway police officers at the main gate stopped and searched his vehicle on the basis of suspicion and recovered 10 pieces of valuable railway material weighing about 72kg from his possession. He was carrying the goods in a blue cloth.
LAHORE:Sindh Information Minister and In charge PPP Digital Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday said Lahore was the...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company conducted a special cleaning operation on all entry and exit points of the...
LAHORE:Recently, a statue of Lord Buddha, titled "Phra Taleng Phai" was gifted to the Lahore Museum by Royal Embassy...
LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman, Punjab, Azam Suleman Khan, payment of a cumulative remuneration of over Rs150 has...
LAHORE:Former Foreign Minister Mian Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri has described the attack of the police on the house of...
LAHORE:A man was killed and another injured by a speeding tractor trolley on Barki Road on Sunday. The victim was...