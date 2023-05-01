Female cop nabs thief

LAHORE:Female sub-inspector Mafia Yasmin of Carriage Shops, Mughalpura, with the help of special branch representative and fellow police officers, arrested a railway employee red-handed with stolen railway material from the main gate of Carriage Shops. The accused, a semi-skilled employee of Mill Wright Carriage Shops Mughalpura, was carrying stolen railway material on a motorcycle.

The Railway police officers at the main gate stopped and searched his vehicle on the basis of suspicion and recovered 10 pieces of valuable railway material weighing about 72kg from his possession. He was carrying the goods in a blue cloth.