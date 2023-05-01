LWMC carries out cleanliness operation

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a special cleaning operation on all entry and exit points of the provincial capital here on Sunday.

The operation teams and officers of LWMC were present in the field even on the holiday to perform cleaning duties. On the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, this special cleaning operation was carried out at all major points and city roads, which were cleared from dust and dirt. Scraping and washing activities have been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig. More than 200 workers and 30 vehicles participated in the special cleaning operation.

Govt centre of excellence inspected The Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta, Sunday conducted an inspection visit of the Government Centre of Excellence (COE) for Training & Development, Mughalpura. The secretary visited all three blocks of the institute and inspected classroom, labs and workshops.